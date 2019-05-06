I invite you to join us on Wednesday, May 8, for a forum on how Medicare for All will affect you, your family, your community and your doctor. This educational event is a collaboration among Health Care for All - Napa Valley, Physicians for a National Health Plan - Napa County and The League of Women Voters - Napa County.
The forum will feature three prominent speakers who are conversant with the issues and their policy implications. There will be ample time for audience questions following each presentation and at the conclusion of the program.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St. in Napa.
Health insurance is a matter that affects all of us; be informed.
David Campbell
Health Care for All - Napa Valley