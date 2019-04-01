Napa Valley Republican Women Federated, chartered in 1947, was the first Republican Women’s Club in Napa County. We are affiliated with the National Federation of Republican Women, one of the largest grassroots political organizations in the country with thousands of active members in local clubs across the nation. We are members of the largest state federation: the California Federation of Republican Women.
Napa Valley Republican Women Federated takes pride in having informative guest speakers at our monthly meetings.
We are proud to welcome Arik Housley as our featured guest speaker for April 11 at the Silverado Resort & Spa. Arik was born and raised in Napa and attended Vintage High School. After graduating, he was accepted to Pepperdine University and earned Bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Telecommunications. Since 1996, he has owned and operated the family grocery store, Ranch Market, in both Napa and Yountville.
On Nov. 7, 2018, Arik and his family’s lives changed dramatically when his daughter, Alaina Housley, was murdered in Thousand Oaks at the Borderline Bar and Grill during their College Country Night, which welcomed young students from Pepperdine. Alaina had graduated from Vintage High School with honors and was attending Pepperdine University—the same college both her father and mother graduated.
Through this tragedy, Housley and his wife Hannah have started Alaina’s Voice Foundation to help raise awareness for mental health in our society, as well as to help prevent senseless acts of violence. Arik says, “This is not about guns, it’s about hate! And it’s about ignorance.”
Please join us April 11 at the Silverado Resort & Spa for this anticipated guest speaker. Registration will be 11-11:30 a.m. and lunch will start at noon. For reservations call Crystal at 707-255-5613 or email rsvprepwomen@gmail.com. Please make reservations by Monday, April 8.
Learn how we can help spread the message for Alaina’s Voice Foundation.
Gaylon Kastner
Napa Valley Republican Women Federated