Learn the facts about American Canyon

In a time when fear and divisiveness plague our country, we all play a vital role in shedding light on what is good in our community. The author of “American Canyon is not part of the Napa Valley” (Nov. 2) shares a hurtful view held by a few that only serves to fuel unnecessary and divisive dialogue.

The author’s tone and content are at best elitist and wholly dismissive of American Canyon’s contributions to the county as a whole. Perhaps passersby like the author have not had the opportunity to experience the rich diversity of American Canyon, its contributions to the county, and are unaware of the fact that American Canyon is a powerhouse when it comes to elections. So let me catch you up.

American Canyon brings a diverse community which is 35.1% Asian Pacific Islander, 27.3 % Hispanic, 23.1% Caucasian, 7.9% African American and 6.6% other. The richness of this community creates a beautiful tapestry of engaged citizens that care deeply about the future of the Valley they call home.