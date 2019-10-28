I would like to share information about an uplifting event that will be happening at Bookmine Friday at 6 p.m.
A 39-year-old Napa man will be having a launch for his first book of poetry. The incredible thing about Eli Whitney is that he has been handicapped since birth and has never been able to speak or use fine motor skills. He is able to communicate only with an alphabet board and his mother's help holding his hand over the letter he chooses.
His book, "Speaking for the Unspeakable," is true testament to the resilience of the human spirit. He says because he can't speak he "just listens and learns."
Maybe that's what we all should be doing more of. Come Friday night and hear what Eli has learned.
Peggy Prescott
Napa