First let me state that I do not know or have even seen any member of the Palmaz family. I have never even visited their winery although I hope to some day. But I do read the paper each day and am active with several groups in Napa. The helicopter ban is over, so this is not an issue.
Christian Palmaz flies in and out of the Napa airport all the time. He knows what the airport is capable of. I, for one, would love to have someone on board to help our Napa Airport grow. It would help relieve traffic and benefit Napa in many more ways.
In all the years his family has been here and in the news, they have been always upfront and fair. So I do not understand why always there is an uproar when they want to help Napa. The paper quoted that it would be like putting a fox in charge of a hen house. How? Because he wants the airport to grow?
Please let the Napa airport grow. Please can we get commercial flights to Burbank or L.A. That would be one less car off the road. I want someone who loves flying, understands safety, and sees possibilities. I am for Christian Palmaz to be part of the Airport Land Use Commission. And everyone needs to understand he is going to be part of a team, not a dictatorship.
Keely Dervin
Napa