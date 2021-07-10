Leave the "Choke the Woke" guy alone

Oh, come on, Napa Valley Register, don't pick on the guy on Silverado Trail for the signs he displays in front of his own house ("Choke the woke" sign on Silverado Trail draws attention of Napa police, code enforcement," July 7).
I don't know the man and have never even seen him though I live only a short distance from him. But I fully support his right to post signs on his own property regardless of their political content.
This man has been putting up these signs for years now and they have been visible to thousands of people who have driven past on Silverado Trail. Finally, one cowardly person makes an anonymous complaint to city authorities and the Register fills up most of its front page with the story. You even published photos of the signs and indicated where to find his house. Are you trying to intimidate or shame him?
The "Choke the Woke" message may be a little strong for some people but I'm sure it's not meant to be taken literally or to incite violence. On the other hand, the wokies have long been "choking" people who disagree with them, or who say something politically incorrect, by employing cancel culture tactics such as boycott threats and social media pressure. As an example, look at what just happened to the Chik-fil-A restaurant that might have come to Napa. It's not coming now likely due to the efforts of a handful of noisy woke activists. Sorry, Napa.
If the authorities hassle this man for his signs by using obscure regulations regarding sign size, etc., I suspect the real motivation will be political. He's a conservative guy who has the courage to openly display his sentiments in liberal, politically correct Napa. He ruffled someone's liberal feathers. So what? If you don't like the messages on Silverado Trail, then don't look at them.
Jim McGrath
Napa