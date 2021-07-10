Leave the "Choke the Woke" guy alone

Oh, come on, Napa Valley Register, don't pick on the guy on Silverado Trail for the signs he displays in front of his own house ("Choke the woke" sign on Silverado Trail draws attention of Napa police, code enforcement," July 7).

I don't know the man and have never even seen him though I live only a short distance from him. But I fully support his right to post signs on his own property regardless of their political content.

This man has been putting up these signs for years now and they have been visible to thousands of people who have driven past on Silverado Trail. Finally, one cowardly person makes an anonymous complaint to city authorities and the Register fills up most of its front page with the story. You even published photos of the signs and indicated where to find his house. Are you trying to intimidate or shame him?