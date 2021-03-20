Legacy Youth Project transformed Napa for nearly a decade

All of our students — whether they were Latinx, Black, Indigenous, European, or mixed-race — thrived in this academic setting, some for the first time. Students increased their academic performance, developed their social and emotional well-being, reconnected with their cultural identity, and developed into dynamic leaders.

From 2012-2020, LYP maintained a 100% high school graduation rate and inspired a “college-going” culture for a demographic of students who would otherwise not attend. One student attested, "Before Legacy, I never had college in my mind, now I’m in college. I’m trying to do something with my life, make my mom happy and help her out."

LYP was nearing implementation of a pathway from NVUSD to Napa Valley College.

Our home-grown Ethnic Studies and social justice leadership program inspired more than 600 students to heal and transform. Through rigorous teaching, we fostered a sense of belonging. One student shared, "When I walk into Legacy, I feel my spirit lift and fill with happiness. It's like I walked into my home. Legacy is a home away from home. It’s helped me heal by giving me the space to express my feelings."