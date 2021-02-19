Legacy Youth Project was unsustainable

While Lilia Soto raises a multitude of questions worthy of discussion, the author seems rather economical with answers already in evidence regarding Legacy Youth Project at NVUSD ("Ethnic studies and a Legacy cancelled in the Napa Valley," Feb. 16).

Lack of scalability from a program costing a quarter-million dollars a year for 180 participants simply isn’t sustainable to a district coping with rising costs, unaffordable housing and declining enrollment. Further, that the funding of this effort, however laudable, was improperly conducted by prior administration.

Clearly, the intent of Soto’s leading anecdote and unanswered questions is to set up the subsequent complaints. Through regrettable inferences of racism and ineptitude directed to the board and Superintendent Mucetti, Soto offers the litmus test that only those possessing authentic credentials in ethnic studies can capably direct the “training” of our youth.