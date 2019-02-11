Taxpayers missed an opportunity to repeal the gas tax (Measure C) on the November 2018 ballot. Obviously voters were at least partially influenced by the misleading summary in the voters handbook, which indicated it would reduce funding for road repairs.
Actually, road repair funding provided in the past has routinely been hijacked by our politicians for years. California voters passed initiatives in 2002, 2006, and 2010 trying to protect the money for roads. Legislative leaders moved the funding around based on their own priorities. The result? Our roads remain in disrepair and taxpayers have repeatedly been asked for more money.
Failure to repeal the imposed gas and registration taxes means $5.2 billion annual Measure C car and gas taxes imposed by the legislature without a general vote of California voters will remain in effect.
Also, taxpayers can look forward to another major gas tax increase in July — plus another vehicle registration fee increase. Thanks to cap and trade, gas prices could go up by as much as 72 cents per gallon.
The decisions to make California a “sanctuary state,” issue driver's licenses and ID cards to illegal aliens while registering them to vote were also established without a popular vote of California residents.
Californians simply cannot trust the state to deliver results when it makes these types of decisions without their specific consent and takes more of their money. Remember that over the last two decades, voters have supported over $20 billion in water-related bond money, but the state has built no new dams. Fortunately, the latest water bond proposed by the state legislature was defeated on the November 2018 ballot.
Single-party control in the state of California has added to our high cost of living while providing bad roads and failed schools. Obviously, our single-party Democratic legislature is not going to rescue us. The time has come to elect legislative representatives in California who will actually represent the well being and desires of their constituents.
Otherwise, our legislators will continually be requesting additional funding for projects that a majority of individual residents may not have any desire to support.
Jack Gray, Director
Napa County Taxpayers Association