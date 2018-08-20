It's all about "Respect"
With the passing of Aretha Franklin, possibly the greatest female vocalist of all time, it's no coincidence that her greatest hit song, "Respect," is symbolic of who she was as a person. I'm glad the country is pausing to celebrate her life. Perhaps we can all pause individually to appreciate what the meaning of "respect" embodies in our own daily lives.
Today's political climate has turned the meaning of "respect" inside out and upside down. Too many of us no longer seem to respect each other's personal opinions. Too many of us fail to respect the differences in people's faith, gender, ethnicity or lifestyle. We're too quick to criticize rather than attempt to reach a mutual understanding.
Aretha Franklin put every ounce of effort into her music. All we need is a fraction of that energy to show one another the kind of respect we would want for ourselves. She will be remembered not only for her fabulous voice and contagious rhythm, but more so for the lessons she left us with about respecting one another.
Mike Wallace
Napa