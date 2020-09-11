Let public know of virus hotspots

The industry providing services to older adults must set their "business first" mindset aside and take a look at the reality that this population is most at risk and it is a "public right to know" issue for those of us in the world of eldercare. I had one daughter tell me that after she signed the paperwork admitting her dad to a nursing home for hospice care, was told that staff members had "just" been found COVID-19 positive and she might never see her dad again.

With COVID-19. there is a risk of never seeing or touching a loved one in a nursing home, assisted living, or board and care home, again.

People have a right to know this upfront. We all have personal rights to make other decisions for our loved ones. I know that even a Norovirus outbreak can close down a facility for a month or so. It's often happened in our community, and we are greeted with a "No Admittance" sign on the door.

I expect COVID-19 will be around for a very long time, and as we adjust to this reality, we also need to become reasonable with increased transparency and honesty about outbreaks. I would rather know that a facility had an outbreak, controlled it, and everyone is back to normal than these facts being hidden behind closed doors. It would actually make me trust them more in the care of my loved one. Trust is an issue, and transparency is the answer.