Let's come together around roundabouts

With regard to the new roundabouts at First Street, California Boulevard, and Highway 29: After driving in Europe, (mostly Italy), and putting in a couple of thousand kilometers, (that’s what they call “miles” over there), a few thoughts.
My first time through an Italian roundabout some years ago was somewhat white-knuckled, and frankly it took me about five minutes to get out of the thing. Still, for this, at best, average driver, the learning curve was mercifully short and thankfully, uneventful. So far at least. This in the face of what I mistakenly took as the unpredictable Italian driver. My Italian son-in-law hastened to correct me, to wit: “…oh no; you’re wrong. They are quite predictable. They will pass you.”
Thanks, Giovanni.
With that back story, I approached the new roundabout(s) with a mixture of confidence, anticipation, and a bit of trepidation. Incidentally, I had viewed the Register’s helpful narrated YouTube video of Scully and Huffman sailing around, (a couple of times), and then happily through, the very same roundabout.
And so, I also emerged unscathed and with a growing admiration for my fellow motorists, although clearly, there were some minor, non-collisional signs of rookie adjustment by all.
So, if I might, this advice/request to consider for all of us. At least at first, slow down a bit until you’ve got the hang of it. Second, seriously consider the meaning and implications of the word “Yield’ in those big letters on all of those signs.
And above all, for goodness sake, look left. No, not that left, the other left, until you deftly move to your (always), right exit point.
Look, the Europeans have had this down for several decades, and we are all as smart and adaptable as they are, aren’t we? Of course we are.
So let us Americans all pull together, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or even political persuasion, and show that we are, (at least with regard to this issue), “indivisible.” (Remember that word from the pledge of allegiance? I do.)
Let’s show those Europeans that we are just as good or even better than they are at this, and that all of us, together, can make America great… well… okay, umm... again.
Joseph Pramuk
Napa