I am responding to the letter written by David Jackson Ingraham regarding the replacement of the Napa High mascot, appearing on Tuesday, Oct. 30 ("Better to replace principal than mascot").
I take exception to his negative references to Annie Petrie, former Napa High Principal. He could have effectively expressed his opinion about the replacement of the Napa High mascot without part of his first sentence and without the last sentence.
Without curtailing our precious constitutional freedoms, I hope the the Register's letters going forward will allow for the free discourse of ideas, including political positions, without vilifying individuals who represent ideas contra to the author of the letter.
Linda Silverberg Miller
Napa