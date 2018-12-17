This is a letter to you, and those who don't believe in climate change; you don't even need to believe in climate change to see the clear benefit of working to reduce our dependence on oil and other fossil fuels.
If I simply write this letter addressing the merit of a plan of attack, or perhaps the virtue of addressing this known threat, my words would be wasted as I would reach only those who believe. And although I very much do believe, I would rather not waste my words.
As such, I hope to make a short, but compelling, argument in favor of addressing climate change that does not require a positive outcome for the climate as justification.
Oil and carbon-emitting fuel resources make some countries rich, some even in recent history. In those places where there is oil wealth there is often a striking lack of freedom, something most, if not all, Americans find reprehensible. It is no accident that Russia, Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia are among the group of countries made rich by such resources.
Where these nations obtain wealth does not require a responsiveness to their people, and their residents, who are poorly resourced, may more easily be oppressed by a rich and well-resourced government. It is a set up for disaster and one that is seen the world over. From a geopolitical standpoint, a move away from oil is a move to block the will of would-be, as well as known tyrants.
Oil and carbon-emitting fuel sources are limited, and in the end destructive to the local environment. Oil spills and mining operations may not ruin large swaths of land but I think we can all agree they are certainly not something we aim for.
Beyond that, as our global population and demand for energy grows, these resources will become more expensive, and perhaps more scarce, or at least harder to obtain. If we can see this coming from a mile away, why not become a leader in research and development as well as implementation of renewable sources of energy? This is particularly true as renewable sources continue to become more cost-competitive as the technology improves, and we can only expect that to continue.
We have a choice -- will we create this technology or buy it from those who do? Creating laws that address global warming pushes the economic viability of these technologies providing the incentive to also invest in R&D.
If we wait until the world shifts, America will fall behind. I we believe in the leadership and values of America, maintaining strong leadership on renewable sources of energy is paramount to maintaining our leadership.
Jobs and the economy appear to be everyone's greatest concern. It makes sense; how can we focus on something happening 50 years from now when we are unsure of where our next meal or next rent payment is coming from?
The massive infrastructure overhaul required for these resources, the new industries that will arise for maintenance and installing renewable energy generating hardware, the global demand for such work and the required research and development will generate a great number of jobs for the entire spectrum of Americans. This will create jobs for all workers, from engineers to laborers and business men alike.
If you want more jobs and new industry, investment in clean energy is a win.
So if you don't believe in climate change, or perhaps don't believe that it will cause damage, there are plenty of reasons for America to set up a hard and fast push toward a renewable energy future.
I say if you want to live in a world that is free, safe, and maintains a position of global leadership for the United States, we should make the transition to renewable energy sources. This should include all possible sources: safe nuclear, solar, wind, safe water projects and anything else our best and brightest can come up with.
The time to lead is now, lest as a now older country, we follow. You don't need to believe in climate change to see how we might benefit from addressing it with policy, infrastructure projects and the proper incentives.
Joshua Gordon
San Francisco