Let’s say no to Chick-Fil-A

This past week, several community members stood with the Napa Valley LGBTQ+ community and wrote emails and made public comments to Napa City Council and Planning Commission members regarding the possibility of a Chick-Fil-A establishing a home here in Napa.
I am an LGBTQ+ parent who has been working for the last several years with other parents, community leaders, and organizations to make our community a more LGBTQ and gender-inclusive place to live. Our community must continue in the direction towards equity, inclusion, and belonging for all the people and families who live here. We must find a way to stop Chick-Fil-A from bringing its hate and exclusion here.
We – as a community – have taken incredible steps towards LGBTQ and gender inclusion. All of the cities in Napa County fly the rainbow flag – a symbol of support and pride for our LGBTQ+ community – during Pride Month. Many of the NVUSD schools fly rainbow flags. Rainbow Action Network has trained more than 160 early childhood educators on how to make their classrooms LGBTQ and gender-inclusive. More than 60 Rainbow Kits have been distributed to these providers.
We have virtually hosted events that celebrate diversity and encourage families to talk about race, gender, diversity, and inclusion. We have shared the Napa Strong Enough (to stand up to racism, homophobia, transphobia, etc.) message and commitments with more than 300 households. The city of Napa passed a resolution this year that Systemic Racism and Discrimination is a public health crisis. We continue having many conversations with all sectors in our community about the next steps towards equity and providing LGBTQ+ community members a sense of belonging in Napa.
This is the Napa that I want young children to grow up in. This is the Napa that I want visitors to see. This is the Napa that I want families of color and LGBTQ families to come to visit and say “hey, we live, work, play, and connect here!”
A Chick-Fil-A would communicate a very different message to our community. As an LGBTQ+ person who wanted to marry the love of my life in 2012, I was personally impacted by the efforts Chick-Fil-A Foundation and their CEO, Dan Cathy, made to oppose marriage equality. As an LGBTQ+ parent of young children, I am still personally impacted by Chick-Fil-A’s CEO donating millions of dollars to derail the Equality Act – which extends civil rights protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
When I see a Chick-Fil-A sign, I feel distressed. I think of the discrimination and hate I face every day.
I believe a Chick-Fil-A sign is as much a symbol of hate and discrimination as a rainbow flag is a symbol of inclusion and pride. I know that our systems are not set up for our government leaders to easily “say no to Chick-Fil-A.” I know that our systems are racist and discriminate against LGBTQ+ people.
But just because the systems make it hard, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try. I know we all want to find a home for the Kohl’s and I am very much in support of that. But let’s find a way to keep our community moving forward towards inclusion and respect for all its residents. Let’s say no to Chick-Fil-A. Let’s be Napa Strong Enough. Then let’s change the whole messed-up system.
Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet
Napa