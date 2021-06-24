Let’s say no to Chick-Fil-A

This is the Napa that I want young children to grow up in. This is the Napa that I want visitors to see. This is the Napa that I want families of color and LGBTQ families to come to visit and say “hey, we live, work, play, and connect here!”

A Chick-Fil-A would communicate a very different message to our community. As an LGBTQ+ person who wanted to marry the love of my life in 2012, I was personally impacted by the efforts Chick-Fil-A Foundation and their CEO, Dan Cathy, made to oppose marriage equality. As an LGBTQ+ parent of young children, I am still personally impacted by Chick-Fil-A’s CEO donating millions of dollars to derail the Equality Act – which extends civil rights protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

When I see a Chick-Fil-A sign, I feel distressed. I think of the discrimination and hate I face every day.

I believe a Chick-Fil-A sign is as much a symbol of hate and discrimination as a rainbow flag is a symbol of inclusion and pride. I know that our systems are not set up for our government leaders to easily “say no to Chick-Fil-A.” I know that our systems are racist and discriminate against LGBTQ+ people.