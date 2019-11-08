I am an alumni from Justin-Siena High School and I am honored to call Napa my home. I am currently a student in Washington D.C., working on Capitol Hill. Despite my geographical absence from home, my heart remains back in California. Thus, I’d like to share my thoughts on the state of our union with regard to the impeachment inquiry.
To paint the House vote on Oct. 31 as a party-line divide on the issue of impeachment would be an absolute mischaracterization. Although many Republican legislators have expressed their support for their party’s leader, President Trump, the House vote they voted on was strictly an adoption of rules to begin a formal impeachment inquiry – not adopting articles of impeachment for a trial in the Senate.
As such, Republicans had two choices for this procedural vote: vote against the adoption of the inquiry rules, acknowledging the motion would pass with or without their support, or vote for the adoption of the inquiry rules, effectively alienating themselves from their party and subjecting themselves to political attacks from the president.
Many Republican congresspeople, including some senators, however, have indicated they are open to hearing the evidence brought forth in the inquiry. Additionally, We, the American people must understand: impeachment is not something to celebrate or cheer. This is a somber and meticulous review of the state of our union and the very office of the presidency.
I take grave issue with the president’s foreign policy with our Kurdish allies, his attacks on the transgender community, and his conduct with the Ukrainian government – I’m a Democrat.
Nevertheless, I’m also a fierce patriot and defender of our Constitution. We are a nation ruled by law and reason. Conservative passions, therefore, should not obstruct an open and honest review of the president’s conduct as much as liberal passions should not trump a fair one.
As Americans, we must allow the Constitution to execute its functions, as it has for the last 230 years, and bring light to a Washington D.C. so often overshadowed by partisan divide.
Juan Carlos Mora
Napa