Let the most vulnerable members of community be heard

While PCC’s method of operation for the last several weeks has revolved around protests throughout downtown Napa, we decided this protest would be different — in the form of art. Sometimes the best way to process our emotions is through art and the power of creative expression.

That Sunday morning further illustrated how there is now a body of people rallying together to ensure they hold this community accountable — the residents, the visitors, law enforcement, and the elected leadership. As Maddi Van Zandt, one attending community member, put it: “More than anything, the Black Lives Matter revolution has given me hope for the community of Napa. Growing up here is a segregated experience. These events have introduced me to so many people that have the same goal—to make Napa a more inclusive and intersectional community. This fight can be discouraging, but when you do the work and in turn begin to build a positive, loving community, the future we want feels closer. And hopefully this message will reach others who may not feel the same way at this point. As an agritourism based economy, Napa thrives off the labor of people who do not have equal political and social rights. Napa has an international platform and should be an example of antiracism and sustainability.”