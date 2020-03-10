Let the punishment fit the (victimless) crime

Like many people, I commute from my home in Lake County to my job in Santa Rosa, passing through a swath of Napa County as I go. A few years ago, I was pulled over in Calistoga for driving with expired registration. I was written a “fix-it” ticket and went on my way.
The problem was that to be able to “fix” the expired registration, that meant I had to get the car to pass smog, and to do that I had to make a costly repair to a part of the car unrelated to emissions altogether (smog failure due to the check engine light is another story altogether).
Financially, things were not great at the time. Therefore I couldn’t afford to just go out and fix the problem, nor could I simply stop driving the car, as it was my only means of getting to and from my job, where I earned money I could, in turn, use to fix the car. A classic Catch-22.
So I continued to drive on expired tags, and got pulled over again (in Calistoga) and was issued another “fix-it” ticket. Enough time had passed at this point that I’d missed the deadline on the first ticket and was issued a fine. I did manage to get the car registered (mind you, the registration fees had been paid all along) and had an officer sign the citation proving I’d done so.
You have free articles remaining.
I mailed it in and forgot about it, only to get another letter from the Napa County Superior Court stating that I’d missed the deadline and was being issued another fine. I’d also missed the court date to appeal, as I didn’t realize it would be necessary.
I wrote a letter explaining the circumstances but got no reply. Nor did I receive any attempts at collecting the fines, so life went on -- until tax season this year. Fortunately, I am in a better place financially now, but was still disappointed to find my Federal Income Tax Return docked the money owed to the Napa County Superior Court – in all over $1,200, plus a $400 processing fee.
All because I was too poor to register my car, a crime affecting ... nobody? And where is this money going, in a county where I neither live nor work? Maybe highway repairs – the part of the county I do use – but I doubt it.
I am not bitter; I committed the victimless crime and now have done the figurative time. But a word of warning to my fellow commuters and locals alike: in the Napa County Superior Court, the punishment doesn’t really feel like it fits the crime.
Kahlon Graham
Hidden Valley Lake