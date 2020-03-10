Let the punishment fit the (victimless) crime

Like many people, I commute from my home in Lake County to my job in Santa Rosa, passing through a swath of Napa County as I go. A few years ago, I was pulled over in Calistoga for driving with expired registration. I was written a “fix-it” ticket and went on my way.

The problem was that to be able to “fix” the expired registration, that meant I had to get the car to pass smog, and to do that I had to make a costly repair to a part of the car unrelated to emissions altogether (smog failure due to the check engine light is another story altogether).

Financially, things were not great at the time. Therefore I couldn’t afford to just go out and fix the problem, nor could I simply stop driving the car, as it was my only means of getting to and from my job, where I earned money I could, in turn, use to fix the car. A classic Catch-22.

So I continued to drive on expired tags, and got pulled over again (in Calistoga) and was issued another “fix-it” ticket. Enough time had passed at this point that I’d missed the deadline on the first ticket and was issued a fine. I did manage to get the car registered (mind you, the registration fees had been paid all along) and had an officer sign the citation proving I’d done so.

