Let us know about your deployed troops

The city of Napa will again be installing banners in Napa's Veterans Memorial Park to honor members of our armed forces from Napa County who are currently deployed overseas.

The banners displayed over the past several years have meant a lot to the families of our deployed armed forces and have severed as a reminder of the sacrifices our young men and women are making to protect us.

We would like to hear from the immediate families of currently deployed service members so that we can gather the information to prepare the banners for display this November. The deadline for us to receive the information is Sept. 30, 2021.

If your family has someone in the military deployed overseas, please obtain the banner form at this link countyofnapa.org/203/Veterans-Services or by contacting the Napa County Veterans Service Office (707) 253-4558 or email: vets@napavets.com. If you know of a family that has a deployed veteran, please give this information to them so they can contact us.

A big Thank You to Mayor Scott Sedgley and the city of Napa for helping to keep this worthy project going.

Joseph Harbison, Jonny Karpuk, Joel Levitt, Bernie Narvaez, Mark Riordan, Tom Sabo, Rose Sheehan, James Shupe, Frank Lucier

Napa County Veterans Commission

Our first annual tribute to the men and women in our community who served their country in uniform.

