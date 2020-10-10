Let us make wise choices for Napa’s mayor

The election is upon us. Ballots should be in our mailboxes already. We have an opportunity to elect a new mayor of Napa. It is alarming to me that one of the mayoral candidates is wholly unfit for this important office. I wonder if voters are aware.

Doris Gentry came into my field of vision through a video of her campaign kickoff event which circulated widely on social media. This event was held at the home of a Napa Grand Juror in violation of grand jury rules about involvement in political activities. (Recently, this juror was dismissed.)

On the video, directly after Gentry introduced her candidacy, Ben Bergquam, who identifies himself as a member of The Proud Boys, a hate group, spoke. Just prior to joining her at the microphone, Berguam flashed a symbol widely recognized as a “white power” sign. I found this deeply disturbing, recalling a time in the late ‘80s when hate groups attempted to infiltrate our community. Those attempts still occur however, these days far-right groups tend to use local elections. A common tactic is for a group such as Proud Boys, to throw support behind a candidate, thereby gaining a political ally who acts to legitimize their divisive politics of hate. Why is Bergquam, a Proud Boy surrogate from Fresno, interested in our Napa mayoral race?