Let us make wise choices for Napa’s mayor
The election is upon us. Ballots should be in our mailboxes already. We have an opportunity to elect a new mayor of Napa. It is alarming to me that one of the mayoral candidates is wholly unfit for this important office. I wonder if voters are aware.
Doris Gentry came into my field of vision through a video of her campaign kickoff event which circulated widely on social media. This event was held at the home of a Napa Grand Juror in violation of grand jury rules about involvement in political activities. (Recently, this juror was dismissed.)
On the video, directly after Gentry introduced her candidacy, Ben Bergquam, who identifies himself as a member of The Proud Boys, a hate group, spoke. Just prior to joining her at the microphone, Berguam flashed a symbol widely recognized as a “white power” sign. I found this deeply disturbing, recalling a time in the late ‘80s when hate groups attempted to infiltrate our community. Those attempts still occur however, these days far-right groups tend to use local elections. A common tactic is for a group such as Proud Boys, to throw support behind a candidate, thereby gaining a political ally who acts to legitimize their divisive politics of hate. Why is Bergquam, a Proud Boy surrogate from Fresno, interested in our Napa mayoral race?
As I delved deeper, I found that Gentry regularly likes memes from QAnon (the far-right conspiracy theorist group) on social media. She also posted a recommendation of hydroxychloroquine on her official page and had to be admonished to remove it since government officials should not promote therapies not approved for use in the U.S.
She has been photographed multiple times in public without a mask, having only recently started wearing a mask after submitting to public pressure. Shouldn’t we elect officials who follow the rules?
A Freedom of Information Act request for her emails revealed correspondence advising local businesses that they would not be penalized should they decide to violate county orders regarding COVID-19 shutdowns.
The released emails also reveal conversation with Queen of the Valley Hospital management in which she encourages them to work on their public image, concerned that the nurses are controlling the narrative. She refers to the “union mess,” making it clear whose side she is on. She has disparaged the city of Richmond stating they were a “mess” after their union “flexed their power.” She displays clear anti-union sentiment.
The emails show Gentry has used her influence as a councilperson to involve herself behind the scenes in hiring for city jobs. She has recommended friends for positions as well as disparaged current employees and complained about specific city employee salaries.
At the most recent City Council meeting, during comments around adopting a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis, Gentry declared herself a victim of “extreme racism.” She is a white woman, so one might have thought she misspoke, but she proceeded to double-down, explaining that there is such a thing as “political racism.”
She calls racists “mean people” and proposes countering “meanness” with “puppies, flowers, and sunshine falling from our mouths.” Enough. No. There is no such thing as political racism. This sort of nonsense has no place on the dais of our city council. She shows a profound lack of understanding of even the definition of the word, “racism.” She has proven herself completely devoid of qualities required to hold this position of authority in Napa.
Indeed, The Napa Valley Register declared her problematic and “polarizing.”
Thankfully we have a fully qualified candidate in Scott Sedgley. Scott has served Napa as a firefighter, carpenter, volunteer, and council member. He is endorsed by our current mayor Jill Techel, all council members, (minus his opponent), as well as Congressman Mike Thompson, Senator Bill Dodd, all Napa County mayors, the Napa County Farm Bureau, and more.
May we make wise and informed choices, my fellow Napans. Scott Sedgley will help us move forward with proven leadership, inclusive of all members of our community.
Catherine Jones
Napa
Editor’s note: Gentry has denied inviting Bergquam to the 2019 fundraiser and says she has only met him briefly.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!