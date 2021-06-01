Let us remember with poppies

Growing up in Monterey County in the 1950s, I rode with my family in our 1936 Chevy on the two- and three-lane highways. When the miles per hour hit 55, we all cheered. At that slow speed, we could enjoy the scenic roads covered with golden poppies and their companion, purple lupine.

Gen. Fremont camped on nearby Fremont’s Peak on his exploratory trip to California, which led him to the Bay Area, where he named the water between San Francisco and Marin “the Golden Gate.”

After World War II, the California highway system expanded. Little country roads became four-, six-, and eight-lane highways. Dirt and wildflowers were replaced by cement, asphalt, and sculptures, as we can observe in local Jamison Canyon. Speed was the major concern of the construction crews.

To honor our state flower, the golden poppy, I would propose that we enhance our local mountains and hills with poppies. Perhaps we can ask tourists and local residents to donate money and poppy seeds to fund our new Napa Vine Trail which will go from Vallejo to Calistoga. Like the Flanders fields in Europe, we can plant poppies to honor so many people lost to our tragedies: gun violence, COVID-19, and ongoing wars. Local victims of wildfires are another group we should remember.