Let's call it what it is

At what point are we going to start using universally honest political language.

Let's call it “welfare” anytime anyone gets taxpayer dollars given to them for doing nothing. Let’s quit using euphemisms like subsidies and tax incentives.

Let’s all agree welfare is the giving of our tax dollars to people who provide no labor to earn those dollars.

In the last few years, farmers received welfare. Ostensibly to make up for losses due to the trade policies/practices of the past administration. Does someone in the conservative party want to explain the logic of creating policies making it harder to sell products? Then giving those folks welfare?

The bottom line is farmers are now welfare recipients.

The current administration is now asked to send taxpayer dollars to Texas to cover the current policy disaster. Money Texas didn’t work to earn. This policy disaster is entirely of their own making.

The Texas government failed to do its job. Thus it’s the taxpayers being asked to provide welfare to the government of Texas.