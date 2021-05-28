Let's do this in memory of Louis

Recently I had a very special encounter with a very special person that made my week. I missed a call from an unknown number, which is not unusual, but when I returned the call a friendly voice on the other end said she wanted to donate $20.

At first I wasn’t sure what she was talking about or if she had the right person. I kept listening; she said she wanted to help pay for postage for a care package. Ahhhhh, this is for Operation: With Love from Home summer care package effort. She read OWLFH needs $8,000 to pay postage for 500 care packages.

She continued to say "I know $20 isn’t much, but I want to help."

Well, I was more than happy to pickup her generous gift. As you can see Louise Brown is a lovely woman. What I learned next while in her home was her husband was a POW in WWII. He would often tell her how much the care packages meant to him and everyone in his unit when he was deployed.

He made it home, but as Louise said, "he went through a lot.” I can’t possibly imagine. And this was after his aircraft was shot down with his legs and eyes burned from the fire.

Louise and I have a challenge for you. Match her $20 with your $20.