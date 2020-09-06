Let’s go Beyond Ability
As a parent of a young man on the autism spectrum, I wish to inform fellow Napa parents of autism spectrum young adults, about some exciting new offerings from the All About Ability (AAA) Program. For those of you who are not familiar with AAA, it is an Independent Living Skills (ILS) program that focuses on skills, jobs and friends in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.
AAA has recently expanded to include a non-profit program called, Beyond Ability, Inc. This program offers a wide variety of services that are innovative, cutting edge and meet the unique needs of young adults on the spectrum. If your son or daughter recently graduated from high school or is in a transition program, these programs are a perfect segue into adulthood.
One of the offerings is called Club Able. This is a social and recreation program that is composed of activities and adventures with a strong emphasis on socialization. Club Able participants go on community outings to local events, movies, shopping, bowling, hiking or just hang out and socialize with friends.
In addition, there is a peer-led program called Beyond Leadership. The participants in this program are responsible for coming up with activities, lead discussions about community issues, get involved in local government and advocate for disabled populations.
Beyond Ability also has a group just for the parents of the AAA participants; Supportive Parents Action Network (SPAN). This group provides parents and families with resources, information and support in preparing their adult children for the greatest level of independence and self-reliance. The main objective is to create a safe, supportive and healthy community for our adult children. This network of parents meets one or two times per month and there is a private Facebook venue for resources and support. Recently, a Housing Committee was formed to explore housing options. A creation of a housing co-op is being strongly considered.
Many AAA participants have a wide variety of skills, abilities and interests. The Young Entrepreneur Program (YEP) was developed to assist participants in creating a business plan, set goals and turn their passion into a source of income.
Beyond Ability Media (BAM) trains our young adults to become media producers and not just media consumers. Ideas such as producing an online radio show, creating short digital stories and utilizing YouTube to promote the videos are examples of the BAM program.
In addition to AAA’s Job skills program, the Beyond Ability program has developed a workshops program which helps to improve vocational skills before applying to jobs. Customer service, alphanumeric skills, and safety issues are examples of workshop topics.
Beyond Ability is fortunate to a have a wellness director for the Wellness Program. This program focuses on educating participants, staff and families about emotional health topics and teaching meditative practices and techniques.
Safety concerns during an interaction with law enforcement, is a significant concern for parents of adult children on the spectrum. The Able Badge Safety Network is a program that will educate our young adults about how to be safe during interactions with law enforcement officers.
Although, some of the programs and services have been curtailed as a result of COVID-19, AAA and Beyond Ability have continued to provide programs and services in a safe, responsible and caring manner. These programs and the professional, dedicated and compassionate staff have been life-savers to our family.
When my son’s transition/school program was cancelled in March, AAA/Beyond Ability stepped up to the plate and provided ILS and Vocational Services. As a parent, social worker and AAA volunteer for the parent support group, I have the utmost appreciation, admiration and respect for AAA.
Call or email today so that your son or daughter can go Beyond Ability. For more information, visit our websites, info@beyondability.org or info@allaboutability.net, or call (707) 294-3184.
Sacia Novak
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!