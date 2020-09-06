× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s go Beyond Ability

As a parent of a young man on the autism spectrum, I wish to inform fellow Napa parents of autism spectrum young adults, about some exciting new offerings from the All About Ability (AAA) Program. For those of you who are not familiar with AAA, it is an Independent Living Skills (ILS) program that focuses on skills, jobs and friends in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.

AAA has recently expanded to include a non-profit program called, Beyond Ability, Inc. This program offers a wide variety of services that are innovative, cutting edge and meet the unique needs of young adults on the spectrum. If your son or daughter recently graduated from high school or is in a transition program, these programs are a perfect segue into adulthood.

One of the offerings is called Club Able. This is a social and recreation program that is composed of activities and adventures with a strong emphasis on socialization. Club Able participants go on community outings to local events, movies, shopping, bowling, hiking or just hang out and socialize with friends.