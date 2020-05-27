Let's go for it.

I've been thinking about the new bombshell of the lockdown of over a million people in China because 120 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Of course, I don't believe anything the Chinese Communist government says, but a scenario came to mind. Here it is:
The Chinese Politburo was sitting around recently, congratulating themselves on how they shut down the world economy with the "virus". Especially their archenemy the United States. Millions of people out of work. Small businesses closing, large corporations going bankrupt like JC Penney and Neiman Marcus, the government spending trillions of dollars in what it calls a "stimulus." People living in fear.
Then suddenly the door burst open and a person runs in yelling,
"Chairman Xi, Chairman Xi, terrible news. Trump is opening up the country again and dozens of Republican Governors are going along with it. Getting people back to work. People going to parks and the beach. Eating in restaurants. Going to church. Destroying everything we tried to accomplish before and since Trump was elected.”
The room erupted in murmurs.
"What should we do? Terrible. What CAN we do? All we've worked for the last four years, could be for nothing."
Then a voice from the back of the room says,
"May I speak Chairman?"
"Yes," says Xi.
"Well, what if we told everyone that there was a second wave of the virus?"
"What do you mean?
"Well, a second wave because we opened up too soon. Isn't that what so many Americans are fearing? Opening up too soon?
"I see your point."
"Why don't we say, oh, a thousand people are being quarantined".
Someone piped in, "Why just a thousand? Why not ten thousand?”
"Why not a hundred thousand?” someone else yelled as the excitement rose.
"Hell! Why not a million?"
Xi quieted them.
"Now, who would believe that?"
The voice from the back of the room answered,
"With all due respect Chairman, the naive American people, especially the Democrats and CNN who, after all, are on our side already. They'll believe anything we say. Anything to stop the reopening. Anything to stop Trump getting reelected. I mean seriously, what do we have to lose? Our reputation?”
A chuckle rolled through the room.
Xi smiled.
"Ya, I see your point. Ok. Let's go for it."
The room exploded with applause and cheering. "
Let's go for it.
Of course, this is all fiction. A figment of my overactive imagination. Right?
Kent Cohea
Napa
