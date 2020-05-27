Let's go for it.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I've been thinking about the new bombshell of the lockdown of over a million people in China because 120 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Of course, I don't believe anything the Chinese Communist government says, but a scenario came to mind. Here it is:

The Chinese Politburo was sitting around recently, congratulating themselves on how they shut down the world economy with the "virus". Especially their archenemy the United States. Millions of people out of work. Small businesses closing, large corporations going bankrupt like JC Penney and Neiman Marcus, the government spending trillions of dollars in what it calls a "stimulus." People living in fear.

Then suddenly the door burst open and a person runs in yelling,

"Chairman Xi, Chairman Xi, terrible news. Trump is opening up the country again and dozens of Republican Governors are going along with it. Getting people back to work. People going to parks and the beach. Eating in restaurants. Going to church. Destroying everything we tried to accomplish before and since Trump was elected.”

The room erupted in murmurs.

"What should we do? Terrible. What CAN we do? All we've worked for the last four years, could be for nothing."