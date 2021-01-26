 Skip to main content
Let's hear a cheer for Napa Public Health

My wife and I were among those vaccinated in Napa recently.

The online registration and the notification should have been an indication. Upon arrival at the fairgrounds, we were courteously directed into a lane, ending in a few minutes in front of the vaccination table. In minutes, we had the needles injected and were driving to the area where we waited 15 minutes for any abnormal reactions.

From start to finish, the process was incredibly efficient. All the people encountered were kind, incredibly efficient and empathetic. The county deserves the highest credit. Thanks.

Charles Frankel

Napa

