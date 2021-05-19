Let's not fall into the rabbit hole of petty politics. We have plenty of that nationally.

Like so many others in Napa County, I am saddened and appalled by the time, money, and personal relationships wasted on attempting to find something wrong with Supervisor Ramos getting the last vaccine available at the Expo when she was helping out months ago.

We have lived through 14 months of difficulties in Napa County and for the most part, made it through positively and with a shared sense of goodwill and gratitude. Spending months and almost $30,000 to find nothing is a sad testament to what's wrong with politics.

There is much to do in Napa County and it's best done when our supervisors deal with real issues and work together to serve the community at large and not attack each other. Now that we are moving past the most serious pandemic in over 100 years, let's go forward and solve real problems for our community and let go of petty politics.

Dorothy Salmon

Napa