Let's recall pro-development supervisors

I really enjoyed reading George Caloyannidis’ recent Letter to the Editor ("The Napa County supervisors’ disconnect," May 24). My favorite part was this paragraph describing the behavior of the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

“Many increasingly angry citizens accuse them of being in the pockets of the 'industry,' others have even accused them of being immoral. I refuse to ascribe sinister motives to these people for actions which by all reasonable standards endanger the wellbeing of the public”.

The residents of Napa County have the ability to hold these unsavory politicians accountable. Since Ryan Gregory and Alfredo Pedroza are not capable of saying “No” to insane development, maybe there’s enough voters to say “Yes” to a recall election?

Gregory and Pedroza each just began new four-year terms on the Napa County Board of Supervisors. I don’t think we should continue to tolerate their ignorant, irrational, and unsustainable behavior.

Patrick Mathis

Napa