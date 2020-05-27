Let's reopen safely

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As we continue to progress on this roadmap of re-opening our economy, let’s remember how we got here. You successfully made a difference and helped flatten the curve. We sheltered at home and our local conditions reflect that. We have one of the lowest case counts in the Bay Area and one of the lowest infection rates in the state.

Brenda and I are excited to go back and support our favorite restaurants, eat our favorite meals, support the incredible staff and owners, but the experience will be different. Protocols will be in place to keep staff and guests safe; these guidelines were put forth based on a joint, collaborative effort between the County of Napa and local Chambers of Commerce. Our local businesses were proactive to creating protocols to maintain an unyielding commitment to public health as we approached re-opening.

We’re among the first few Bay Area counties to allow dining in at restaurants and visiting retail stores, a decision made based on our local conditions, facts and science. With this comes a continued commitment to practicing physical distancing, good hygiene, and now embracing these protocols as we visit and support our small businesses.

Thank you for once again stepping up to be part of the solution when our community needed us most.

Alfredo Pedroza

Napa County Supervisor