The whole page advert in the Saturday May 22 edition of the Register, with Paca$o saying "Let's start the conversation" is like someone crashing into your house and then giving you a talk about safe driving.
Thomas A. Lichtenstein
Napa
The whole page advert in the Saturday May 22 edition of the Register, with Paca$o saying "Let's start the conversation" is like someone crashing into your house and then giving you a talk about safe driving.
Thomas A. Lichtenstein
Napa
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.