 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
"Let's start the conversation"?

"Let's start the conversation"?

{{featured_button_text}}

The whole page advert in the Saturday May 22 edition of the Register, with Paca$o saying "Let's start the conversation" is like someone crashing into your house and then giving you a talk about safe driving.

Thomas A. Lichtenstein

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News