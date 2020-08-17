Let's take goal-oriented approach to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I don't know about you, but I'm feeling a lot of "COVID Fatigue." I'm worn out from all the negativity.

What if: we shift the way we look at our Napa/Sonoma COVID-19 situation.

We're now living with restrictions, needless to say negatively affecting all our businesses. Our emphasis is on the negative.

What if we turn that around and put a positive focus on it? Can we start looking at the numbers as a goal?

What if we focus on the number the state needs for in order to get our businesses more fully open. Attention creates results. What if we start tracking our numbers to get us closer to that.

What if we all had our attention on where we want to get to? What if that drives us all to act and encourage others to act to attain that goal. That way each day when they report the numbers, if we help them go down, we can feel a sense of accomplishment as a community.

Can we all start thinking toward a positive goal that can affect the attitude, action and energy we generate?

Colby Smith

Executive Director, Founder

Concierge Alliance of Napa Valley & Sonoma