Let's take goal-oriented approach to COVID-19

I don't know about you, but I'm feeling a lot of "COVID Fatigue." I'm worn out from all the negativity.
What if: we shift the way we look at our Napa/Sonoma COVID-19 situation.
We're now living with restrictions, needless to say negatively affecting all our businesses. Our emphasis is on the negative.
What if we turn that around and put a positive focus on it? Can we start looking at the numbers as a goal?
What if we focus on the number the state needs for in order to get our businesses more fully open. Attention creates results. What if we start tracking our numbers to get us closer to that.
What if we all had our attention on where we want to get to? What if that drives us all to act and encourage others to act to attain that goal. That way each day when they report the numbers, if we help them go down, we can feel a sense of accomplishment as a community.
Can we all start thinking toward a positive goal that can affect the attitude, action and energy we generate?
Colby Smith
Executive Director, Founder
Concierge Alliance of Napa Valley & Sonoma
