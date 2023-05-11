CanDo's Give!Guide raises funds for nonprofits that serve the Napa Valley community. After a milestone 10th Anniversary edition in 2022, raising over $1 million for 72 local nonprofits, we’re now ready to get to work on CanDo's 2023 Give!Guide, which we hope will break a new record!

All nonprofits that have been a 501(c)(3) for two years and serve the Napa Valley population are eligible to apply. At least one member of the nonprofit must attend the mandatory orientation.

If you’re nonprofit is interested in participating in the Give!Guide, please send an email to CanDoGiveGuide@gmail.com. You’ll receive information about how to sign up for the mandatory Orientation meeting which will be held on June 1 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by Zoom. At this meeting, you’ll learn the requirements and responsibilities of participating in the Guide.

Applications will be available on the website immediately after the meeting. Application deadline is midnight on June 30.

More information can be found on CanDoGiveGuide.org.

Let's do it again!

Nancy Fireman

Napa