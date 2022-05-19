Letter: $68 billion surplus

Regarding the April 28 article in the Napa Valley Register: WOW, what a revelation from our State Senate Democrats, $68 billion tax dollars languishing in the state coffers. The generous legislative politicians want to return $8 billion to us, the bulk of which will more than likely go to the wealthy. They pay the highest taxes in California.

Their plans, the senate and the governors, are at both ends of the spectrum. The legislators' proposal based on “income” would return $200 or $1,000 for a family of five. Whereas the governor wants to send up to $800 to everyone who owns a car to offset the high price of gasoline. According to Newsom, it will cost $9 billion.

The rest of the article goes to outline more foolish spending by the state. They want to spend $3 billion to help the homeless. Don’t get me wrong, that is a very noble cause indeed and I am all for it. But the last time Newsom spent this kind of money on the homeless the numbers increased 16% in 2018-2019.

What would just a piece of $68 billion do for the county of Napa? We would not ever need a Measure L, as we have already paid that tax money – the State Senate just said we did. Our roads, our infrastructure, could be fixed. Our new jail could be built. Vast improvements can be made all around the county if only we had some of that tax money. We will only see a grain of it because no one in Napa County is fighting for us to get it.

We are pocketbooks for the City Councils and the county supervisors who fail to fight the state for us. They sit and comply so as to not rock the boat. Infrastructure, roads and traffic are a mess. We are a world class destination with horrible roads. Until we push our politicians to fight for a piece of the $68 billion languishing in the coffers of the state, we will never see it.

Oh yes, we voted for more water storage by the state in 2014 and never saw that $7.12 billion. This bond money wasn’t spent on Proposition 1.

Mark Gasster

Chair of the Napa County Republican Central Committee