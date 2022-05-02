Letter: A $500,000 reason to vote no

$500,000 reasons to vote no.

Count them. They’re all taxpayer dollars — your dollars. Like the cherry on top of his lavish cake of pay and benefits Jon Crawford was already receiving, now he has half a million of unearned money. And by unearned, I mean it.

Reading through the Register article from April 17, it reminded me of a stereotypical office troublemaker. And his pretense that running for the exact office as his boss already was wouldn’t cause friction in the department is just not believable. There was friction — how could there not be? — and quite rightly the then-Sheriff at the time, John Robertson, asked Crawford to leave for the department’s sake.

What really caught my eye in the article was Crawford’s response when asked about the matter. “I’m a professional, and in no way, shape or form would I ever endanger lives or property to make the sheriff or sheriff’s office look bad, or risk people’s lives or property over political ambitions,” he said. Of course, omitted was the glaringly obvious effect he would have had on the Napa County Sheriff Department.

If he had considered what was good for the department, I think he would never have made such a divisive move for his political ambitions. After being asked to resign, Crawford filed a grievance, potentially with a bet that the county would have to settle to avoid an expensive and drawn-out legal battle.

All the while he didn’t have to proceed to file a grievance or even take the money. Not everyone would have, but I certainly don’t want somebody who did to be my next sheriff. He’s reached deep into my pocket once and that’s enough. And why would anyone give more trust and responsibility to someone seeking public office who would accept this settlement under these circumstances?

Anyway, now when you’re driving around Napa inundated with Crawford’s signs extolling his experience and wondering who this guy is, you can have a better understanding of the experience he’s referring to and also be happy that you may have indirectly paid for his signs, and a lot more.

Apparently, it’s a new age without shame, and Crawford’s smiling face could be the poster child for it. With this for a track record, there has to be a better choice for sheriff of Napa County.

Peter Edridge

Napa