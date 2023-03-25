The other day I spent five hours driving to and from SFO to pick up friends arriving from Australia. Not the best way for them to end a long flight. And not the smartest way — or least costly way — for me to get them from the airport. The four previous times I've been to SFO or OAK I've taken the Vine bus to El Cerrito del Norte BART to the airport.

Trip time was one-and-a-half to two hours each way and no sitting in traffic. The cost is $16.65 each way with no parking fee. Best of all was our most recent trip via the Oakland airport in January. My husband and I live within a short walk to the Imola Park and Ride so we walked from home and caught the Vine bus to BART to the plane. Stress free because we weren't driving. Thank you NVTA for providing this service!