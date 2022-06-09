Letter: A call to action to keep downtown parklets

Sometimes a disaster, or to put it more correctly, a community’s response to a disaster, can bring about long-term improvements to that community.

A very good example would be our community’s response to the recurring flooding of the Napa River, which culminated in the “100 year flood” in 1986. The Army Corp of Engineers offered a plan to tame the river by encasing it in concrete as it flowed through downtown; it wouldn’t be pretty, but it would, they said, solve the flooding problem.

The community’s response was tepid at best, we all knew that we needed flood protection, but we also know the tremendous asset that we had in the Napa River. A truly remarkable thing happened then, a broad coalition of community members put together a plan to create a “living river,” creating an overflow channel where the river passed through town and an expanded flood plain south of the city. County voters passed the ½ cent sales tax (by only 302 votes), elected representatives secured further funding from the federal government and today we have the Oxbow Commons, the estuary south of town and a revitalized downtown.

We have another opportunity today as we attempt to recover from the COVID pandemic. In an inspiring example of public/private cooperation, Napa created a number of parklets where business owners are encouraged to expand outside dining into downtown streets. Diners feel safe dining outside, business owners recapture lost revenue, and Napa has become a walking city. In no place is this more evident than Main Street between 2nd and 3rd; the street is open only to emergency vehicles, the restaurants and tasting rooms have lighting and seating all the way to the center line and the whole block is alive with activity. It feels as if Veterans Park has expanded and created a vibrant downtown plaza.

There will be a cost incurred if the city seizes the opportunity to extend the Main Street parklets beyond December; in order to become a true pedestrian mall, curbs have to be removed, drainage improved and green infrastructure added. The restaurants and tasting rooms have added to their footprint, has the city calculated what a fair lease price would be for the added square-footage? Could that monthly fee be used to underwrite the costs of conversion of Main Street to a pedestrian mall? It seems as if we have another wonderful opportunity to establish a public/private coalition to improve our town and showcase the Napa River.

Mike Cromwell

Napa