Letter: A choice of words

This is in regard to the Register article on the front page of the Dec. 22 edition about wineries going through the planning process to update their county use permit ("County moving through winery rules cases").

The wineries were referred to as “violators”, “scoff-laws” and “wrongdoers” because they are out of compliance with the parameters of their use permits. These terms are not surprising because that is the way the county code enforcement department views and treats them. To me, this gives an excessive negative impression of what is usually happening.

In most cases, these “violations” are things like the winery has hired more people than what they thought they would need when they filled out their use permit application, or they have more visitors to the winery than what’s on the form, or they’re making more wine than they thought they would.

Some of these parameters appear on use permit application forms filled out decades ago, perhaps by different owners. In what other business is being successful to the point where you need to give another person a job is it considered a violation of the law?

If a winery is dumping wastewater into a stream polluting the water or constructing buildings without permits or plowing under endangered plants, then call them violators and throw the book at them, but maybe we should lighten up a little on calling the main industry in our county scoff-laws and wrongdoers for simply being successful.

Mark Phillips

Napa