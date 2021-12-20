Letter: A Christmas memory

It’s hard to believe it’s been a half century since I spent Christmas day in Bethlehem.

In making the arrangements to do an Ulpan, a six-month work/study program on a kibbutz in Israel, it hadn’t occurred to me that I’d be arriving four days before one of the busiest months in the Holy Land.

I was fortunate to be able stay in the Old City’s Arab Quarter with an Arab Christian family that rented out rooms, and to have some time to be explore all the Judeo Christian sites of Jerusalem before leaving for the kibbutz on Dec. 26.

One of the busiest places is the Egged Bus Station and on Christmas Eve I decided to find a bus that would take me around the city. Fortunately, I met a young Palestinian named Miriam who asked if I needed any assistance. When I answered that I was just looking to take a small trip around the city, she mentioned that she could really use my help when she went to the factory where she worked to pick up her paycheck because her boss always gave her a hard time. It worked out fine, and afterwards Miriam invited me to her home in Beit Safafa on the West Bank for lunch the following day.

She wrote out her address in Arabic, including the number of the bus I was to take, and so on Christmas Day, after attending Mass in Arabic in a small church in the Old City, I headed for the bus station.

Finding the bus wasn’t too hard, and the driver was very kind in announcing in Arabic that I needed help in finding the house where Miriam lived. A kind woman waved her hand, beckoned for me to sit next to her, and we exchanged nods and smiles until the bus finally stopped and the woman pointed to a small house that I figured must be Miriam’s!

The hospitality that has been well documented in the Bible, was very much evident in that little home that had Miriam’s mother Jamillah rolling dough to make maftoul and her brothers, Isaac and David, asking all kinds of questions of a stranger from a far off country.

It didn’t matter that the language was not always English and that we were of different religions, the warm welcome still exists in my memory as one of the highlights of my travels.

Afterwards, Miriam insisted that we take the bus to visit Bethlehem and when we arrived it was easy to locate the magnificent church that is known as the site where the infant Jesus was born. I will always remember how respectful and reverent Miriam, a devout Muslim, was and grateful that she insisted in accompanying me to that holy place.

We said goodbye at the bus stop and I returned to Jerusalem and made my final pilgrimage by praying at what is known as the Wailing Wall because of all the prayers and pleading it has witnessed for centuries.

It’s the only visible remnant of the original Temple, destroyed in 70 AD and is adjacent to another holy site revered by Muslims, a magnificent Mosque known as the Dome of the Rock.

My prayers for peace were added to those of thousands and it struck me that in the course of one day I had been blessed with the unifying experience of three major religions giving homage to the same Creator God who gave us this beautiful earth and made us its stewards.

One of my favorite writers is Teilhard de Chardin, SJ, who once said that the “task before us if we are to survive, is to build the earth.”

As we enter 2022, I pray that our Board of Supervisors remember their commitment to all the inhabitants of our county (including our precious trees) and that their votes can be used to build and not destroy!

Dr. Martin Luther King, JR. once said, “It’s never too late to do the right thing."

Teresa Cahill

Napa