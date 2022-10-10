Letter: A City Council meeting to remember

I recently attended my first City Council meeting. I've lived here since 1977. I had no intention whatsoever to speak. It proved to be a most valuable learning experience for myself.

First a gentleman spoke regarding Napa's main focus having little to do with our kids. Next came the presentation of a key to Napa to the Mayor of Montalcino Italy.

Last came the buildup discussions to the vote regarding the traffic circle cactus. I believe there must have been six or so members of Napa's art community who expressed their strong desires so as to convince the City Council to green light its construction and installation.

I sat listening until I just had to express my feelings regarding such a waste of over $300,000 at a time when parts of Napa are in great need of help. I did a poor job of it, and I knew what I tried to say fell on deaf ears. It is most obvious now that based on Napa Register opinion pieces that the great majority of Napa residents are in agreement with me.

It sure would have been helpful if just a couple of you folks had shown up at that City Council meeting but let us all think positive now in the hope that "Circulation" will benefit the hard-working citizens of Napa for many years to come.

Jim McNamara

Napa