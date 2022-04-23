Letter: A coach, a leader, and a sheriff

I have known Sheriff Oscar Ortiz for over 20 years, since before he started promoting up the ranks at the Napa Sheriff’s Office.

I am a retired San Jose Police sergeant and have been involved as an amateur boxing coach in San Jose, and around the country, including the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. As a coach, Ortiz has always demonstrated great competitiveness, leadership, good citizenship, and sportsmanship.

His athletes, many of whom went on to win national tournaments, have shown the same positive character exemplified by their coach. Both Ortiz and I have been involved in not only our own communities, but in the Northern California region as a whole, as members of Northern California USA Boxing Board of Directors.

For years, Ortiz has not only volunteered and mentored youth from Napa, but as an elite level coach he has also influenced and impacted lives of young athletes from around the region and around the state. As a coaching certification instructor and leader, Ortiz has also mentored and positively influenced other coaches from around Northern California.

Northern California USA Boxing is the governing body for amateur boxing and Ortiz has volunteered his time, energy and leadership talents as a board member of our organization for almost 20 years.

Our association is successful at supporting a safe environment for young athletes around the region, and supporting many of those athletes in chasing their Olympic dreams. Ortiz has also worked as an official/referee, and as a tournament director for the Junior Olympics, Silver Gloves, and Golden Gloves programs.

His involvement and his time serving our youth is as a volunteer!

Based on his leadership skills, administrative skills, and commitment to crime prevention programs like youth sports, it comes as no surprise to me that the Deputy Sheriff’s Association supports and endorses him to continue serving as sheriff. As a retired member of law enforcement, I join the association, along with other law enforcement organizations, and urge Napa voters to elect Oscar Ortiz and allow him to continue serving as your sheriff.

Candelario Lopez

2000 U.S. Olympic Boxing Coach

Vice President, Northern CA USA Boxing