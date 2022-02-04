Letter: A danger to democracy

Eric Zimny's letter "My how things have changed" (published Feb. 3) was spot on in contrasting Gore's Loss and gracious concession to Bush in the 2000 presidential election.

But he got the popular vote outcome flipped around. It was Bush who lost the popular vote count, not Gore.

In light of this fact, the Democrat’s concession is all the more selfless and patriotic. In comparison to Gore’s class act, Trump’s apoplectic, and let’s not kid ourselves, criminal, response to the unambiguous will of the people further clarifies the danger he posed, and still poses, to our democracy.