Letter: A dangerous distraction

I can only add my voice to the chorus of residents who are dismayed at the pointless expense of installing distracting art pieces in our new roundabouts in Napa.

Roundabouts are a wonderful addition to our city, but many people are nervous about using them and view them as hazardous, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

The very last thing we should be spending money on is installing distractions in the roundabouts that will block sightlines, distract drivers and potentially lead to accidents that will cause people to become even more resistant to the idea of more roundabouts.

This is an ill-conceived plan and should be halted before it goes any further. Instead of installing dangerous distractions that will only further cement the incorrect idea that roundabouts are hazardous, how about use that money to create a public education campaign about why roundabouts are superior to traditional 4 way stops or even install more roundabouts?

Micah Dirksen

Napa