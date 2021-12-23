Letter: A drive-thru alternative

If Napa City council members have not reversed their decision to grant a license to the new developed restaurant on Soscol they should and here is why :

Make this new drive–thru restaurant the first ever Napa Valley 100% 0 emissions place: a pollution free, compostable, biodegradable, bio farmer food-oriented, place.

All power for the building must come from solar. If deliveries are made – only e-cars are allowed. Use only entirely environment friendly cleaning materials. All plastic bags need to be made from PLA – corn-based compostable material. Cooking oil must be used from crushed grape seeds and the oil is compostable

All printing materials need to be made with water based inks and recycled paper must be used. All carry out food must be used with a sugar cane uncoated material. All cutlery need to come from either bamboo wood or compostable plastic. All food needs to come from Bio Farmers. All food needs to be composted. All other items used in the restaurant must be be recyclable.

These requirements will add extra cost to the menu offering when compared to similar menu offerings at other restaurants, but the uniqueness will attract environmentally concerned guests.

If the owners and developers will agree to this very unique and new concept, the city should grand a license for this drive-thru restaurant.

Again I am not associated with the development on Soscol, just interested to get business to Napa other then more hotels and wineries because of the additional traffic for our city of Napa this would create.

Fritz Zschietzschmann

Napa