Letter: A dysfunctional board’s severance pay to its CEO

The number of senseless decisions by the Napa County Supervisors during my past quarter century residence here would eat up my entire allotted space. The perplexing severance pay rationale by which in closed session they released the county’s CEO Mr. Tran is the latest.

Mr. Tran’s contract allows the county to terminate him without severance pay “for cause.” “Cause” involves neglect of duty, misconduct and similar behavior. On the other hand, if the county terminates him “while he is still willing and able to perform the duties of the Napa County Executive Officer,” then the county is bound to compensate him with a maximum of 18 months’ pay amounting to close to half a million dollars as it did behind closed doors, with citizens whose money they spent excluded from weighing in.

For several weeks, it was rumored and in the news that Mr. Tran was seeking employment elsewhere, Riverside County being one such prospective employer. Nothing unusual for any public employee. What raises an eyebrow is that the hiring of Mr. Tran as its prospective county counsel was posted on the Riverside County Board of Supervisors agenda on July 21 and then mysteriously withdrawn one day later. We do not know whose request precipitated the change, but it conveniently removed hard evidence that Mr. Tran was investing his paid time on matters other than Napa County’s as required by his contract.

Even more irrational is Napa County’s justification for his severance pay. After Napa County Board chair Mr. Gregory said that he was surprised at the leaked Riverside County agenda post and removal, he added: “the board is concerned that Mr. Tran has sought employment elsewhere and he is apparently in active talks with another employer. The board believes it is critically important that its CEO have a laser focus on the business of Napa County and will devote 100% of his time and energy on behalf of the county.” Apparently, this was not the case with Mr. Tran.

Any reasonable person would expect that the county’s CEO or any of its employees, devote 100% with “laser focus” on their job and if not as is the case of Mr. Tran, this ought to have constituted “cause” for his termination without severance pay. Why then this contradictory accommodation? And why did Mr. Tran not seek prior permission by Napa County to seek employment elsewhere?

A disturbing issue came to light concerning Supervisor Ramos’s out of line vaccination in January 2021 the investigation of which has been concealed from the public for months and apparently caused her to be denied the county supervisor chair she was traditionally entitled to. Here too, the public was left without explanation, and revealed a multi-legged friction between Ms. Ramos and Mr. Tran. The result: half million dollars of taxpayer funds. I don’t know if we are also on the hook for tens of millions of Mr. Tran’s life-long pension.

The pattern of secrecy at the Board of Supervisors and the county’s CEO as their gatekeeper is disturbing. Consider Mr. Tran’s severance pay looks like a sweetheart deal unless the county releases justifying details which led to it, Ms. Ramos’s conduct and developing case continue to be kept out of the public eye with mounting consequences, and Pedroza’s what looks like use of office for enrichment, still under months long investigation initiated by residents at that. Combined, these cases expose an increasingly questionable pattern of backroom dealings. It would require a miraculous string of coincidences to rule out a suspect culture of incompetence, if not corruption, in our Board of Supervisors and its relationship with the county’s CEO, not to mention its one with the public.

Even if it turns out that all parties mentioned above have acted within the law, the fact remains that the public has been left holding the bag for hundreds if not millions of dollars.

In the absence of a higher authority, the only body remaining with the power to assess and influence the actions of the board for the better are the voters. But as a first course of action, it is imperative for the grand jury to take a deep look into the cozy culture inside the board and its relationship with the CEO and restore confidence in the institution.

Christine Tittel

Calistoga