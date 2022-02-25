Letter: A government that works for all of us

We would like to applaud those in our community who have recently stepped up in support of these three pillars of democracy: transparency, ethics, and trust. Sadly, there is evidence that all three have been eroded within our county government.

Yet thankfully, courageous citizens are asking, “How can the serious issues of today be addressed without these fundamental democratic values?”

It takes courage to speak up in a small community like ours. The reality is that ordinary citizens, our non-elected and unpaid neighbors, are often the ones who care about and engage in the issues that matter most to the welfare of our entire community. We thank them!

From small-town America to the U.S. Capitol, we must be able to trust that the needs of the common good and the natural resources that support all of us are given the highest consideration.

Given the current issues in our county, it appears that this is not happening. Consequently, we as community members must endeavor to ensure that our elected leaders work for all of us without conflicts of interest, transactional agreements, or personal gain.

Going forward, could there be a silver lining in the disturbing county leadership issues related to Supervisor Pedroza and the land adjacent to the Hall’s Walt Ranch development project? It took amazing effort, vision, and camaraderie to make Napa Valley the world-class winegrowing region that it is today, and to protect our agricultural lands via the establishment of the Agricultural Preserve in 1968.

Our mission reads, “Protect the long-term viability of agriculture in Napa County by preserving the natural environment and resources upon which the health of our vineyards, wineries and entire community relies. GVFRA advocates on behalf of Napa Valley, a national treasure, to assure a sustainable, responsible, agriculturally based community.”

It is time to circle the wagons, stay factually informed and take the needed steps to assure the sustainability of this special place for all of us who are lucky enough to live and work here. We must have a county government that works for all of us, rather than for a monied and select few.

Yeoryios Apallas, Laurie Claudon Clark, Randy Dunn, Mike Hackett, Beth Novak Milliken, Julia Levitan, Cio Perez, Joyce Black Sears, Jim Wilson, and Warren Winiarski

Board of Directors, Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture