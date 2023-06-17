We at Friends of the Napa River were honored to know and work closely with Ginny Simms since Friends' founding. We want to take this opportunity to share some of the very important contributions that Ginny made to our community.

Throughout her years, she committed herself to making a difference. During her many decades of service, she wore many hats and took on many challenges: she was a staunch advocate for the Ag Preserve; she was elected to and served as the first woman on the Napa County Board of Supervisors; she served on the Napa Community College Board of Directors; the Napa County Grand Jury; the Board of the Land Trust of Napa County; the Napa City Planning Commission, the Golden Gate Bridge Board, and was active in numerous local election campaigns for candidates and ballot measures.

Ginny served as executive director of Aldea, a local youth support organization. She was a cub scout and girl scout leader, an active member and volunteer for us at Friends of the Napa River, founded Get a Grip on Growth, and she served in countless other roles and organizations. Ginny had a profound impact on the betterment of our Napa community.

Ginny had a wonderful way of dealing with people. She used her superb intellect to educate others gently but passionately. Her commitment to the environment and to the Napa River and its watershed were a constant focus.

We want to extend our condolences to her family and also thank all of them for their constant support for Ginny in her many roles.

We Napans are indebted to her. We at Friends are grateful for the positive difference Ginny made for all of us.

Friends of the Napa River board of directors, past and present