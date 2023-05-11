Thank you to the hardworking and selfless nurses who dedicate their lives to caring for others. National Nurses Week is an opportunity to recognize the invaluable role that nurses play in our health care system and in our communities.

As someone who has personally witnessed the dedication and compassion of nurses, I am especially grateful for their tireless efforts. My wife, Jan, is a nurse and I have seen firsthand the long hours and hard work that goes into this profession. I am constantly in awe of her dedication to her patients and her commitment to providing the highest level of care.

The past few years have been especially challenging for nurses across our country. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed our health care system to the limit, and nurses have been on the front lines, risking their own health to care for those in need. The pandemic further highlighted the incredible dedication and bravery of our nurses, who worked tirelessly to care for COVID-19 patients despite the risks. Nurses also experienced significant burnout and stress during the pandemic. They were asked to work longer hours and have been emotionally and physically exhausted.

As we celebrate National Nurses Week, I appreciate the sacrifices and dedication of nurses who constantly put the health of their patients first. Thank you to all the nurses for your hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to caring for others.

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson

St. Helena