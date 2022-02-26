Letter: A land forever changed

Any one of our Napa County’s residents who may be concerned about the current state of our county’s natural environment, its wildlife, its air and/or its future should do their best to inform themselves about the proposed Walt Ranch expansion project.

This Walt Ranch property is an incredibly beautiful, mature hillside woodland made up of various oak trees, bays, maples, buckeyes, and an assortment of other native plant species all of incomprehensible value to our indigenous wildlife. These species of trees, in particular, are superior in their ability to sequester carbon from the air. That carbon is used by the trees to grow larger and stronger while releasing oxygen, allowing you and I and the guy down the street to breathe more healthily!

Hall Vineyards is asking the County Board of Supervisors for permission to remove these trees, many as old as 2-3 centuries (or more), in order to install vines on their Walt Ranch hillside property which is located in the eastern Napa hills off Hwy 121.

This proposed Hall Vineyard project has multiple serious, problematic issues that would most definitely have an adverse effect on Napa County’s quickly disappearing natural environment (so much already recently lost to wildfires). 209 acres of natural hillside woodland would be scheduled for removal and replaced with more grapevines. These hillside areas are quite steep and would require the property to be torn to shreds by the initial woodland removal and, I assume, bulldozed into terraces in order to accommodate semi-vertical agriculture.

The loss of significant habitat would be critical to our land-based biological creatures, but the possible loss of soil due to subsequent erosion on the disturbed hillsides has the potential to pollute local streams and the Napa River, devastating water-based biological life as well.

The Hall’s defense in convincing the BOS to allow the continuance of this environmental affront is their promise that they would oversee the planting of another 16,500 trees as the removed trees replacements. Their concept is that replanting with young seedlings would, theoretically, serve as a substitute for the loss of habitat, wildlife, that wildlife’s food source, and carbon sequestration that would be lost through the destruction of such an incredibly valuable native oak forest.

The Hall’s belief that removing an established, adult, native woodland and re-establishing such a mature, slow-growing woodland in some other location is ludicrous unless you are willing to wait several hundred years (or more depending on the number of drought years they might face)!

I’m wondering where these 16,500 trees are to be planted? Are they considering more forest removal to allow the space for the new seedlings to establish? I wouldn’t think so!

My guess is they have property that currently has not much growing upon it and these areas are dry, are hot, are rocky, and are lacking available water sources. There is a chance such sites are likely inhospitable and challenging for the establishment of new trees as well!

Otherwise, there would probably be vines already planted there. It’s important to keep in mind that planting a seedling is one thing and requires that the Planter can’t just put one in the ground and walk away from it. Tending that seedling requires watering, weeding, protecting from predators, and erosion, all of which is a process that requires time, patience, and money! Planting a small, fragile native tree or shrub without 10 years or so of follow-up attention is not an option!

From what I’ve been able to learn about this Hall proposal (primarily through the Napa Register) is that the initial acceptance of the project is a result of politics that seem to be resulting from the abundance of money the Halls have donated to three of our county supervisors. Apparently money talks around here!

I do have a request that should the Hall Project move forward the newly planted seedlings be checked on by the County yearly to ensure the plants are being properly nurtured/protected and any lost plants are being replaced! This should occur for the next 10 years!

Even though grapes are the life’s blood of the Napa Valley, I am wondering if the county ever sees a day when the county has fulfilled its need for more grapevines? And if so, when would that be?

Chris Sauer

Napa