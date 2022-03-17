Letter: A laughable response

I have read with interest the almost comedic responses from the current Chief of Police regarding the comments she has made regarding promotions in her agency.

My transparency is that I’m a 42-year retiree of local law enforcement and a several-year member of the Napa Civil Service Commission, including most of my years as chair.

When I read the arguments of the Chief in regards to the requirements of being a police administrator, I could only just laugh. Any police sergeant in an organization with common sense and good judgment can fulfill the obligations of a police administrator.

Folks, this is not rocket science! Most police officers and sergeants fulfill the responsibility of police work. From 5 p.m. to 9 a.m., they are the face of the department.

Police administrators have only one responsibility: to provide the best equipment, training and environment for their officers. That is their total responsibility. It’s the officers and the sergeants that provide the work to the community.

Without them, there is no law enforcement and no need for an administration. The comments by this Chief is not new. Somehow leaders have forgotten their responsibility to the men and women they serve.

If a Chief has not prepared their staff for promotion, there is only one person to blame. I find it completely ironic that the Napa County Sheriffs Department doesn’t have this same problem.

Under Civil Service Rules, internal candidates who pass a promotional test are automatically considered for promotion. I find it completely ironic that no sergeant could pass the latest test, unless it was designed specifically for this outcome.

What is happening in my former department is disgusting. I feel sorry for the men and women who work there. It is unconscionable to have an organization that doesn’t prepare their employees for promotion. Or maybe it’s just a way to go outside.

Bill Jabin

Napa