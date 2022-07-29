Letter: A legacy lives on after retirement

I want to recognize and honor a treasure in our community, Marti Brennan.

Cope Family Center is celebrating 50 years of service in supporting parents and protecting children in Napa County and Marti has been a huge part of Cope’s legacy. Marti recently retired after working at Cope for 27 years, and before that as a volunteer. In this time, the impact she made has been felt by parents, children, staff, volunteers and community partners alike.

Marti began her work with Cope as a volunteer to support parents who needed respite from their children for many reasons. Sometimes, parents needed a break, had a job interview, or needed to run errands without their kiddos. Marti volunteered her time, home and most of all, gentle and fun-filled energy to both give parents a much-needed break, and help the children feel special.

Not surprisingly, Marti stood out and was offered a paid position in the Supervised Visitation program. Soon after, she joined the Home Visiting program, and eventually transitioned to her role as a Parent Educator. Her heart of service is felt by all she encounters. Marti accepts people for who they are and all they bring with them, including all the strengths and challenges they possess. Marti helps them feel welcomed and respected and most of all, understood. She knows how challenging parenting can be, especially with all the complications and hardships that life presents. She approaches each parent with care, curiosity and presence and helps them see their value. They, in turn, can see the value and potential of their children and work toward setting goals to make their families stronger.

Marti has always treated children with equal respect and presence; allowing them to feel understood and valued. Over the many years, the children would often remark to their parents, “are we going to Marti’s house today?”

In addition to her dedication to children and families through her work at Cope, Marti strengthens the community, helping wherever she can. Whenever there is an event happening or a need for volunteers in the community, Marti steps forward with her heart of service and generously offers her time and energy. She believes in giving back to make the lives of others better.

We would like to congratulate and thank Marti for all she has done to contribute to the lives of so many families in our community. Her legacy lives within all the people she has encountered, and her work will impact generations of parents and children.

We miss her dearly at Cope but know that the whole community will continue to benefit from her compassionate spirit and belief that all people deserve to feel loved, respected, and experience happiness.

Thank you, Marti and congratulations, on your well-deserved retirement!

Julie Murphy

Program Director, Cope Family Center